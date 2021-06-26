First Grade transgender and masturbation “education"

A school in the state of Washington moved to introduce transgenderism to children when a first grade teacher was discovered to have read a book to her students, promoting the advocacy, a move that angered parents.

Jennifer Miller of Geneva Elementary School in Bellingham, Washington read the "I am Jazz" children's book to her students. The information about the incident was forwarded to Young America's Foundation (YAF), a conservative youth advocacy organization.

The book tells about a two-year old boy in his transition process to look more like a girl, with his parents' approval. The story was based on the real-life story of Jazz Jennings, a transgender reality TV star and a spokesperson for transkids. It was written by Jessica Herthel, an LGBT activist, and Jennings himself.



Parents of children at a prestigious New York grade school have lashed out following a controversial sex education lesson aimed at first-graders. Taught by sex ed teacher Justine Ang Fonte, the lesson reportedly featured frank discussions of masturbation. The ensuing turmoil has dragged Fonte and her unorthodox teaching philosophies into a harsh spotlight.



The furor began in the fall of 2020 at the Dalton School, a K-12 prep school in Manhattan, New York. The New York Post reported that Fonte, working as a “health and wellness” educator at the school, conducted a sex-ed class for first graders that included a cartoon where child characters discussed touching themselves.



The cartoon features frank explanations of sexual bodily functions, including erections. It also mentions the act of touching one’s privates for pleasure, although it never uses the word “masturbation.”

According to the New York Post, Fonte has since assured parents that the word “masturbation” does not appear anywhere in her lesson. Furthermore, she said, the point of the cartoon was to teach kids not to touch themselves in public.







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