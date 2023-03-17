Episode 392: J6 Or Bonus Army, Senate Bombing and Financial Sector Bomb Shells

See full description and references @: http://bit.ly/3YTEA9d

This week comparing the activities of J6 or Bonus Army, the Senate Bombing and the Financial Sector Bomb shells – January 6th, 2020 was NO insurrection. We will consider the Senate Bombing as the more direct attack and I give you a link to other attacks in at the Capital where Congressmen were shot in the Chambers. More so, this week, the Financial sector bomb shells of 2008 and ‘cluster bombs’ of the present financial debacle are the greater attacks on the Citizens Liberty.

The present banking crashes are results of a centralized fractional banking system. This type of banking and monetary system was not what the Founders intended. More on this on the program and in the References.

Riddle in History Considering J6

Consider this deeply researched article: The Parliamentary Motive Behind the J6 Fedsurrection, March 12, 2023

While we are at it - Here’s one from history for you:

‘February 13, 1861

A mob tried to break into the Capitol to disrupt the electoral vote count following the 1860 United States presidential election. Capitol security blocked their entry because they lacked proper credentials. Instead, the mob stood outside yelling insults at General Winfield Scott who headed the Capitol's security force. The mob's epithets included "Free state pimp!", "Old dotard!" and "Traitor to the state of his birth!" (Scott had been born in Virginia). Contemporaneous accounts described the crowd as "a caldron of inflammable material" intent upon "revolution".1‘

Now, just a bit more history.

Bonus Army,

I’ve spoken of this in the past relative to January 6th Not the Primary Insurrection. There are more in the References. The important aspect of this is that the military attacked the Citizens. This was an aggressive, unauthorized actions by then Army Chief of Staff General Douglas MacArthur commanded a contingent of infantry and cavalry, supported by six tanks. The Bonus Army marchers with their wives and children were driven out, and their shelters and belongings burned. President Hoover ordered the camp cleared, not decimated.

Like Ashley Babbitt, Two veterans were killed in the 1932 police actions:

1Waxman, Olivia. “'Alarmingly Similar.' What the Chaos Around Lincoln's First Inauguration Can Tell Us About Today, According to Historians”, Time (15 Jan 2021).

Read the rest @: http://bit.ly/3YTEA9d