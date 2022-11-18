God Uses A Total Of Ten Clocks For Measuring Time – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (23 of 26)

A clock is simply an instrument, a device, for measuring time. And I believe that God, when he created this world, created time. I believe that occurred on the first day “And the evening and the morning were the first day”. Time is an interesting commodity when you really stop to think about it. You can't see it, taste it, touch it, or feel it; you can't box it, you can't stop it, you just can't... there's nothing you can do except deal with it.

