Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
God Uses A Total Of Ten Clocks For Measuring Time – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (23 of 26)
14 views
channel image
WUAS
Published 11 days ago |

A clock is simply an instrument, a device, for measuring time. And I believe that God, when he created this world, created time. I believe that occurred on the first day “And the evening and the morning were the first day”. Time is an interesting commodity when you really stop to think about it. You can't see it, taste it, touch it, or feel it; you can't box it, you can't stop it, you just can't... there's nothing you can do except deal with it.

Keywords
godbible historyseeing the futureten clocks for measuring time

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket