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FULL SHOW: Doctors Respond To Monkeypox Outbreak As WHO World Government Convenes In Switzerland
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991 views • May 21, 2022
The informed world is wondering what will be the entry point into Bill Gates Pandemic two as Monkeypox begins to spread. Could this be the one that puts us closer to world tyranny? Dr. Peter McCullough and Author John Leake join to discuss how Covid was used to conquer governments and people and the prospect that monkeypox or something similar could be the next one to usher in the World Health Organization tranny that they are meeting in Switzerland next week to codify. Elon Musk is calling out the crimes of the Clinton campaign and of course this has the Democrats and their friends in the media in an uproar. Owen Shroyer once again delves into the sick and deranged world of liberal LGBTQ+ educators where 135 charges against teachers have been filed for child sex abuse.
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