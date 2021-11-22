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Ep# 157 Getting back to Work/ What Happened to Roger Kotanko?
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21 views • November 22, 2021
My projection on MP's returning to OTTAWA after 2 months away since the Federal Election/ The Killing of Roger Kotanko, an Ontario Gunsmith who was Gunned down by Toronto Police Services ERT.
#CrustyCanuckPodcast,#Kotanko,#Parliament
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Sources:
From CBC in the Death of Roger K: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/hamilton/rodger-kotanko-police-shooting-1.6252238?fbclid=IwAR3hB-u6RMuW2xYH2TL-_BRXEJnktbKVir5aNE4L6mUto5u2F3UbCeRsBq0
From The Toronto Sun, Unanswered Questions: https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/lilley-we-deserve-answers-about-police-shooting-of-70-year-old-man
From GunBlog.ca, Follow Video's : https://thegunblog.ca/2021/11/18/rodger-kotanko-family-and-lawyer-brief-media-on-his-killing-by-toronto-police/
Ottawa Getting back to "work"?: https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/new-parliament-kicks-off-with-friction-over-vaccine-mandate-1.5675789
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
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Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
#CrustyCanuckPodcast,#Kotanko,#Parliament
SUPPORT CRUSTY CANUCK HERE : ↙
https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/ ✅
https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations
https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/crustycanuck72
SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck✅
Enter the Draw here, $5 or $10 for a T-shirt or Mug= https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
Sources:
From CBC in the Death of Roger K: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/hamilton/rodger-kotanko-police-shooting-1.6252238?fbclid=IwAR3hB-u6RMuW2xYH2TL-_BRXEJnktbKVir5aNE4L6mUto5u2F3UbCeRsBq0
From The Toronto Sun, Unanswered Questions: https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/lilley-we-deserve-answers-about-police-shooting-of-70-year-old-man
From GunBlog.ca, Follow Video's : https://thegunblog.ca/2021/11/18/rodger-kotanko-family-and-lawyer-brief-media-on-his-killing-by-toronto-police/
Ottawa Getting back to "work"?: https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/new-parliament-kicks-off-with-friction-over-vaccine-mandate-1.5675789
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/the_fred_show
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-761723
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/crustycanuck72
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
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