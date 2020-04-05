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Lord Sumption explains national overreaction to coronavirus (MIRRORED)
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57 views • April 05, 2020
Lord Sumption explains national overreaction to coronavirus (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Jack Bainbridge at:-
https://youtu.be/JHE3OerDKEY
Here, Lord Sumption appears on BBC Radio 4's World at One, and carefully explains how we are at risk of descending into authoritarianism.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Jack Bainbridge at:-
https://youtu.be/JHE3OerDKEY
Here, Lord Sumption appears on BBC Radio 4's World at One, and carefully explains how we are at risk of descending into authoritarianism.
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