BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shaving in the Torah; Shave the Front of Your Head
Henry Thrun
Henry Thrun
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • 8 months ago

My commentary on the 2024 Re'eh torah portion.


Bible verses covered:

Deuteronomy 14:1

Leviticus 19:27; 21:5; 14:8-9

Numbers 6:5-6, 9

Nehemiah 13:23, 25

Ezra 9:2-3

Isaiah 22:12

Amos 8:10

Micah 1:16

Deuteronomy 13:1-3, 6-8, 12-15

Leviticus 19:27-28; 21:1-5

Ezekiel 44:15, 20


Other sources cited:

From Ancient Times to Now: Brief History of Hair Pulling by Dr. Dawn Ferrara, Apr 26th, 2023 - https://www.trichstop.com/history-of-hair-pulling-from-ancient-times-to-now

HAIR AND DEATH IN ANCIENT EGYPT - https://hairanddeathinancientegypt.com/2013/11/25/shaking-pulling-cutting-and-offering-the-hair-in-ancient-egypt-funerals/


Donations: paypal.me/hthrun

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hthrun

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hthrun

USA.life: https://usa.life/hthrun

Gab: https://gab.com/hthrun

Parler: https://parler.com/Hthrun

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/henrythrun

Telegram: https://t.me/hthrun

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hthrun

Keywords
biblegodchristjesuschristianschristianisraelegyptexodusdeuteronomyisaiahleviticusjewmosesezraheadhaircommandmentmicahnehemiahamosbaldfrontbeardshave
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy