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The 1978 Indiana Burger Chef Killings
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92 views • August 04, 2021
In 1978 one of the most famous murder cases in Indiana history occurred. Knows as the Burger Chef killings the murders involved four young fast food workers in Speedway, Indiana. The four were kidnapped and driven to a remote location where the killings happened. Now 43 years later there still have been no arrests in the cold case. Police though think they knew who the killers were, but never had enough evidence to charge them. The Burger Chef killings is a case that's still active, although few leads have been coming in the last several years. Their families never got any closure for their children.
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