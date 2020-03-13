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Proof: The Moon Landings Were A HOAX!
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109 views • March 13, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Nov 7, 2015 with 17.8K views.
THE Moon landings between 1969 and 1972 never took place and were staged by the US intelligence community, a controversial filmmaker has claimed. Bart Sibrel claims he has proof the CIA orchestrated the famous Apollo 11 moon landing – and believes no one has ever stepped on the lunar surface because it is too dangerous. Speaking exclusively to Daily Star Online, Sibrel reckons mankind would have set up bases by now if it was possible to travel to the moon. And he believes the historic event took place in a film set and the crew were actors given instructions by the CIA through ear pieces. Rockets designed in the 1960s, according to Sibrel, were unable to exit the Earth's orbit and would never be able to resist a deadly radiation belt en route to the Moon. Yet the manned Apollo 11 lunar landing on July 20, 1969, is regarded as one of humanity's greatest achievements.
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/bart-sibrel-interview-moon-landings-16836120
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
THE Moon landings between 1969 and 1972 never took place and were staged by the US intelligence community, a controversial filmmaker has claimed. Bart Sibrel claims he has proof the CIA orchestrated the famous Apollo 11 moon landing – and believes no one has ever stepped on the lunar surface because it is too dangerous. Speaking exclusively to Daily Star Online, Sibrel reckons mankind would have set up bases by now if it was possible to travel to the moon. And he believes the historic event took place in a film set and the crew were actors given instructions by the CIA through ear pieces. Rockets designed in the 1960s, according to Sibrel, were unable to exit the Earth's orbit and would never be able to resist a deadly radiation belt en route to the Moon. Yet the manned Apollo 11 lunar landing on July 20, 1969, is regarded as one of humanity's greatest achievements.
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/bart-sibrel-interview-moon-landings-16836120
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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