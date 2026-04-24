NHL Playoff Highlights | Canadiens vs. Lightning | Game 2 | April 21, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoff matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 21, 2026, condensing all the action to get you up to speed in a flash, where Lane Hutson scored a power-play goal for the Canadiens and Brandon Hagel had two points for the Lightning