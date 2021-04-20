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God Is In Control
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41 views • April 20, 2021
Many governments, power brokers, international banker and elites think they are in control; but I've got news for them. God is in Control.
Ephesians 1:11
“In whom also we have obtained an inheritance, being predestinated according to the purpose of him who worketh all things after the counsel of his own will:”
King James Version
Ephesians 1:11
“In whom also we have obtained an inheritance, being predestinated according to the purpose of him who worketh all things after the counsel of his own will:”
King James Version
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