Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: Deportation Theater. Imperialism Abroad, Police State at Home. Follow the Data.





In this presentation, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, and Independent Candidate for President of the United States and U.S. Senate, joins Jesse Jackson Jr. to expose the Swarm’s real playbook: imperial wars abroad create refugees, refugees become coerced “illegal” labor at home, and the whole cycle is used to suppress wages, divide working people, and expand a surveillance police state through ICE. Dr.SHIVA reveals why both wings of the establishment fund the same racket, why “tough on immigration” is largely theater backed by hard numbers, and how engineered resentment prevents working people from uniting against their true enemy: the billionaire Swarm. He also explains how the same Swarm model shows up in healthcare, where fake “reformers” run false dialectics while the real power stays protected in the legalized corruption of middlemen. The answer is not Left or Right. The answer is to identify the system and grow our bottoms-up movement for Truth Freedom Health® and Shatter the Swarm® once and for all. Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-dep...





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Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer,

Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and

innovation.





Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM

that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is

enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond

Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS

– to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate

the real solution.





To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit

https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global

educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.





Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.





Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA





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