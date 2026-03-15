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Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: Deportation Theater. Imperialism Abroad, Police State at Home. Follow the Data.
In this presentation, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, and Independent Candidate for President of the United States and U.S. Senate, joins Jesse Jackson Jr. to expose the Swarm’s real playbook: imperial wars abroad create refugees, refugees become coerced “illegal” labor at home, and the whole cycle is used to suppress wages, divide working people, and expand a surveillance police state through ICE. Dr.SHIVA reveals why both wings of the establishment fund the same racket, why “tough on immigration” is largely theater backed by hard numbers, and how engineered resentment prevents working people from uniting against their true enemy: the billionaire Swarm. He also explains how the same Swarm model shows up in healthcare, where fake “reformers” run false dialectics while the real power stays protected in the legalized corruption of middlemen. The answer is not Left or Right. The answer is to identify the system and grow our bottoms-up movement for Truth Freedom Health® and Shatter the Swarm® once and for all. Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-dep...
Get Educated, or Be Enslaved
TruthFreedomHealth.com
To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM
EST or 8 PM EST.
RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.
Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer,
Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and
innovation.
Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM
that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is
enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond
Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS
– to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate
the real solution.
To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit
https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global
educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.
Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.
Be the Light!
Dr.SHIVA
w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com
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