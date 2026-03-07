BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Ahiflower Oil: Your plant-based source of omega fatty acids
The Groovy Bee Store is committed to helping you support good health and nutrition by providing you with an assortment of clean, lab-verified healthy foods and supplements. That’s why we’re proud to introduce Groovy Bee Ahiflower Oil 90 Softgels - Plant-Based Omega 3-6-9.

Groovy Bee Ahiflower Oil Softgels are an excellent source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids. Our premium ahiflower oil softgels contain a unique, well-balanced combination of omega-3, omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids that can support overall health and well-being without any of the downsides of fish oil, such as possible mercury or microplastic contamination.

To ensure that you get only the best and cleanest supplement possible, our premium ahiflower oil softgels are sustainably sourced from trusted growers using our Crop Assured 365® proprietary process of identity preservation.

Groovy Bee Ahiflower Oil Softgels are non-GMO and thoroughly lab tested for heavy metals, microbiology and glyphosate.


