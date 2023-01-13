https://gettr.com/post/p24wuhe4de4
1/11/2023 Miles Guo: the Whistleblowers Movement has warned the entire world that the darkness has arrived in the West; why is the CCP China embassy in the Bahamas so huge? Key West is across the strait, which is the major harbor for American submarines
#CCP #US #13579TopSecret #WashingtonDC #logistics #KeyWest #Submarine
1/11/2023 文贵直播：爆料革命早在五年前就警告全世界：黑暗已经到来；中共国巴拿马大使馆为什么如此庞大？一湾之隔就是美国基韦斯特(西礁岛)军港
#美国 #13579绝密文件 #华盛顿 #物流 #基韦斯特 #西礁岛 #潜水艇
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.