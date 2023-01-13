https://gettr.com/post/p24wuhe4de4

1/11/2023 Miles Guo: the Whistleblowers Movement has warned the entire world that the darkness has arrived in the West; why is the CCP China embassy in the Bahamas so huge? Key West is across the strait, which is the major harbor for American submarines

1/11/2023 文贵直播：爆料革命早在五年前就警告全世界：黑暗已经到来；中共国巴拿马大使馆为什么如此庞大？一湾之隔就是美国基韦斯特(西礁岛)军港

