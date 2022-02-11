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ALIENS ARE DEMONS - Full Video
Love of the Truth
Love of the Truth
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459 views • February 11, 2022
Video series put together by user kristimjlove on Youtube

NOTE- While I don't agree with EVERY single thing in this video series such as the Fallen Angels having children with human women because Angels are sexless and do NOT have reproductive powers as Jesus said, I do agree with the overall premise for SURE that Aliens ARE just Fallen Angels posing as such. In fact the same thing goes for ALL CRYPTIDS, BigFoots, and other Monster legends throughout History in every culture. They're ENTIRE JOB is to DECEIVE and MISLEAD mankind.

Many UFO Researchers die under mysterious circumstances
http://www.eutimes.net/2012/10/many-ufo-researchers-die-under-mysterious-circumstances/?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+TheEuropeanUnionTimes+%28The+European+Union+Times%29

http://english.pravda.ru/science/mysteries/12-10-2012/122435-ufo_researchers_die-0/

What does the Bible say about UFOs, aliens, alien abductions? Are "aliens" demons in disguise attempting to deceive the world into believing they are our creators and saviors? "Aliens" are giving messages to their human contacts that are anti-biblical, deny Christ and his work on the cross. Sounds like a demonic agenda. Fair use Copyright of 1976

Online booklets and articles about the MARK OF THE BEAST

Who or What is the Prophetic Beast
http://rcg.org/books/wowitbor.html

Computer Chip: The Mark of the Beast?
http://realtruth.org/articles/101105-001-prophecy.html?cid=101105_001_article

The Mark of the Beast
http://www.pabco7.com/~pabco/markbeas.htm
Keywords
godalienssatandemonsfallen angelsjesus name
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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