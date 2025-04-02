Episode #57 - Bufo Alvarius: The Life-Changing Power of Toad Medicine Revealed w/ Benoît

In this episode I welcome first time guest Benoît who is my friend and shaman to help me delve into the Bufo Alvarius medicine which is the strongest psychedelic medicine that there is.





Bufo Alvarius is my favourite medicine because it fills you with unconditional love which is why it is known as the father because it is a very loving medicine due to the feeling of being connected to Source when you travel.





Bufo Alvarius contains a slightly different variation to DMT known as 5-MeO-DMT which is why it starts to work within seconds and is the strongest known psychedelic medicine.





Benoît is a French shaman who spent the last 15 years of his life learning the use of shamanic medicines such as Bufo Alvarius, Ayahuasca, Peyote, Changa, Kambo, and Rapé.





He has learned the spiritual techniques of the traditional use of those spiritual tools to enter in contact with the spiritual realms bringing with him an updated insight of our cosmogony.





His spiritual work is always grounded and aligns with the spiritual teachings of the ascended masters.





