Bolton Pleads Guilty. CA Election Fraud Update. Curtis Grimes LIVE. B2T Show, June 4, 2026

Join the discussion: https://faithnfreedom.social

Bolton Pleads Guilty. Accountability happening? CA Election Fraud Update. Trump, Hilton, Benny and many other show how corrupt CA Elections are. Curtis Grimes comes on LIVE and plays his most recent songs!





Sponsor: Catch Silver During the Dip!

https://kepm.com/B2T

Free consultation at 720.605.3900! See the NEW Program Guide https://go.faithnfreedom.social/prog-guide. What is playing now on all three 24/7 channels?





KJV vs ESV: Which Bible Translation Actually Helps You Understand God's Word?

https://go.faithnfreedom.social/KJV-vs-ESV-Bible-Vesions





Rick’s Alone Time with God:

- My children get ready to trample on the enemy: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-may18-26

- It's Go Time in the Heavenlies: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-may16-26





New Episodes:

- Today's Truth Drops Are Here — Watch Before They Disappear: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/episodes-May30-26

- 🌟 Today's Best Faith, Freedom & Prophecy Episodes Are Live: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/episodes-May29-26





#TruthNews

#ChristianPatriots

#RickB2T







