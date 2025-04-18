Rubio says the US needs to determine soon if they can end the conflict in Ukraine.

US not yet ready to publicly discuss issue of Ukraine's security guarantees.

Adding: NarcoFuhrer Zelensky signed laws extending martial law and mobilization until August 6.

Ukrainian News Outlet "Strana" on Rubio's statements:

Marco Rubio's statement that if there is no progress in the next few days regarding ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine, the U.S. will exit the peace process and shift focus to other global issues, appears more as a threat to Ukraine than to Russia.

Rubio mentioned that the U.S. has supported Ukraine for three years, but now "we've reached a point where we need to focus on other things; the U.S. has many other priorities worldwide." This could be interpreted as a signal that, without progress in negotiations, the U.S. may no longer provide aid to Ukraine.

However, he did not make similar threats towards Russia ("if we don't get a response from the Kremlin in the next few days, we will impose harsh sanctions").

If the U.S. steps back from involvement without further action, Moscow will essentially remain unaffected, losing nothing. In contrast, Kyiv stands to lose a great deal, particularly in terms of weapon supplies and intelligence support from the U.S.

Thus, Rubio’s statement seems to be directed primarily at Ukrainian authorities. The intention behind this pressure may be to push President Zelensky into accepting the terms outlined by the U.S. delegation during their meetings in Paris.

Adding the following on Ukraine:

Ukraine Moves to Militarize Civil Society with Nationwide “Resistance Centers”

Ukraine plans to establish "Civil Resistance Training Centers" in every region of the country.

According to Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk, the Cabinet has approved the initiative.

“The Territorial Defense Forces will develop training programs and curricula. Veterans of the war will be the primary candidates to lead and instruct at these centers,” Vereshchuk stated.



