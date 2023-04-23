The Great Flood Christian Club Lesson

Sunday or Christian Children's School lesson about the Great Flood. Text is in the Bible Genesis 7 to 9. Flannellettes by Bernice C. Jordan 1960. Choir "God is so good". For nonprofit use only.
