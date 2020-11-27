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Jordan Peterson Resurrected from Coma, Announces New Book, Promptly Cancelled
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116 views • November 27, 2020
Cancel culture despises Jordan Peterson as he miraculously survived a medically induced coma and major health problems, and slowly coming back into the public guy, announces that his new book, Beyond Order 12 More Rules for Life, is due out next year.
Immediately Vice publishes an article with Leftist crybabies declaring Dr. Peterson to be a hate monger, trans phobic, homophobic, racist. Cancel culture knows not a modicum of virtue, and is inwardly very very hateful.
#JordanPeterson #BeyondOrder #cancelculture
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Immediately Vice publishes an article with Leftist crybabies declaring Dr. Peterson to be a hate monger, trans phobic, homophobic, racist. Cancel culture knows not a modicum of virtue, and is inwardly very very hateful.
#JordanPeterson #BeyondOrder #cancelculture
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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