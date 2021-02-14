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Avi Loeb claims Oumuamua is Proof of Life in Universe
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352 views • February 14, 2021
#oumuamua #alienlife #aliens
Avi Loeb claims Oumuamua is Proof of Life in Universe
Harvard Astrophysicist Avi Loeb, is interviewed on City News Toronto regarding Oumuamua, and his claim that it could be a Probe or Light Sail sent from another Solar System by Aliens.
Who is Really Lying to Us?
Avi Loeb claims Oumuamua is Proof of Life in Universe
Harvard Astrophysicist Avi Loeb, is interviewed on City News Toronto regarding Oumuamua, and his claim that it could be a Probe or Light Sail sent from another Solar System by Aliens.
Who is Really Lying to Us?
Keywords
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