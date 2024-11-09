The AnsarAllah Army, as a part of the Yemeni Armed Forces, has reportedly shot down another US MQ-9 Reaper drone, this time over the skies of Al-Jawf Governorate, northern Yemen. Footage circulated online on social media on Friday morning, showing burning debris falling from the sky and causing a large fire on the ground in the middle of the night, as people inspected the pile of debris of the unmanned aerial vehicle. Yemeni media reported that the aircraft was shot down by an air defense system, while the drone was conducting a reconnaissance operation in the area. AnsarAllah, often referred to as “Houthis,” said they were investigating the incident, but did not provide further details.

Keep in mind! Yemeni legendary fighters, AnsarAllah have now shot down ten of each of the US reconnaissance and attack drones worth $32 million since November 2023, or thirteen if counting of the US losses since 2017. The US military acknowledged that it had seen the authenticity of the video circulating, and said it was investigating the incident, without providing further details.Military experts have previously confirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces' ability to shoot down the highly sophisticated and expensive American MQ-9 Reaper drone has put Washington's military power in an embarrassing position. Yemen said it will continue to operate, take part in supporting Gazans and responding to the aggression of the United States and Britain on Yemeni cities.

