DHS Created ‘Luciferase’ Mark to Track Vaccinations; CDC Admits Myocarditis Risk

EPOCH TV Crossroads with Josh Philipp: Government Creating a ‘Luciferase’ Mark to Track Vaccinations; CDC Admits Myocarditis Risk

The Department of Homeland Security filed a patent for a new product using luciferase, a bioluminescent material that is being proposed to mark people as a way to verify if they’ve had vaccinations. The concept is being proposed in several different forms, including for bioluminescent quantum dots, and is part of a larger push for new ways to track people’s medical data.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has admitted that concerns of myocarditis with the vaccines, which were previously deemed fake news, are actually valid.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.