The Repeated Infection by Omicron in the Fully Vaccinated Is Due to the Immune Imprinting

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https://gnews.org/post/pp1z1ce4
07/06/2022 Dr. Malone: The repeated infection by Omicron in the fully vaccinated as shown by massive data is due to the immune imprinting, and the administrative state is deflecting the blame for the damage of the COVID-19 vaccines on doctors. In the meanwhile, the Biden administration is still pushing for more vaccinations, including babies