© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS KID GETS IT. A LOT OF PEOPLE DON'T "GET IT"
Follow
4
Share
Report
70 views • August 01, 2021
Instead of saying "Infected with the disease" i would have said "dropping from the poison".
The one minute video above is a sage observation by a young guy who really DOES understand what’s taking place and how things are gonna go.
We have to be prepared for this nefarious activity a prepare to confront it directly.
That confrontation may have to be ugly; but they will have brought it upon themselves by trying to usher in a New world Order by intentionally destroying our financial lives with a phony reaction to a flu-like virus, and then trying to take away our liberties without our consent.
The one minute video above is a sage observation by a young guy who really DOES understand what’s taking place and how things are gonna go.
We have to be prepared for this nefarious activity a prepare to confront it directly.
That confrontation may have to be ugly; but they will have brought it upon themselves by trying to usher in a New world Order by intentionally destroying our financial lives with a phony reaction to a flu-like virus, and then trying to take away our liberties without our consent.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.