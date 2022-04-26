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Advanced Prophecy Studies 02 - The Beast
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31 views • April 26, 2022
TRUTH CLAIM: In the last days...the House of Israel (America) will be attacked by an alliance of nations...spared by God...and Divinely protected from that point forward.
If that hypothesis can be proven true in Scripture, America is in for a wild ride. Most Christian believers and Americans are not looking for that scenario, but it could be coming soon to a street corner near you.
If that hypothesis can be proven true in Scripture, America is in for a wild ride. Most Christian believers and Americans are not looking for that scenario, but it could be coming soon to a street corner near you.
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