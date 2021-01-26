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Sri Chinmoy in Switzerland
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21 views • January 26, 2021
In 1988 Sri Chinmoy visited Switzerland and was also in Amden (c. 1 hour from Zurich) where he enjoyed the view together with a group of his disciples. The video clip also contains some shots of his "Lifting up the world with a oneness-heart" program in Zurich. Filmed by kedarvideo, Switzerland.
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