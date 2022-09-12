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9/10/2022 Fay Fay Show: Once bad debt is determined by the State Council, China Minsheng Bank must follow the State Council’s order to write it off in the absence of explanations. Consequently, the savings of ordinary people kept in the bank can disappear at any time without any traceability