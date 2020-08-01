The Breakdown 1.8.20 FULL SHOW

Did Donald Trump act constitutionally when he sent a drone strike to kill General Qassem Soleimani? The left has proven that they hate any accomplishment that Trump makes, but do they have any case for against the President? Congress is the only body that can declare war; but what about the War Powers Act of 1973? Does that not give the sitting President the authorization to use military force without congressional approval?



Watch as Aaron Barker Breaks Down this and other important news stories.



Do you know that Apple admitted to searching through your cloud photos to see if you're a pedophile? Maybe they should spend a lot of time on Hollywood producers and Disney employees.



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