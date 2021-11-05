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PURE EVIL: DISTURBING PFIZER AD TELLS KIDS THEY'LL GET SUPERPOWERS FROM COVID JAB
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81 views • November 05, 2021
#PUREEVIL #PFIZER #EARTHNEWSPAPER

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Pfizer Produces Creepy Vaccination Propaganda Video Targeting Kids - Reminder, Only 27 Percent of Parents Comfortable With This Political Vaccination
Before getting to a seriously deranged propaganda commercial presented by Pfizer, let me first outline some context. Modern Democrats and leftists -writ large- celebrate childless families. Modern Democrats advocate for not having children and enjoying the freedom that comes from a childless life. Democrats promote abortion even at the last moments before natural birth (ie. #ShoutYourAbortion), and consider children to be "anchors" (Obama's term) that stop people from enjoying a productive life focused on professional advancement.
by Sundance
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/03/pfizer-produces-creepy-vaccination-propaganda-video-targeting-kids-reminder-only-27-percent-of-parents-comfortable-with-this-political-vaccination

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Worldwide Excess Mortality Rate In 2020
Contrary to what most people believe because of the non-stop media brainwashing,
2020 had a proportionately normal year-over-year increase in the excess mortality rate.
by Mark R. Elsis
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There Will Be 72,556 Extra Suicides This Year In The United States Because Of The Massive Unemployment
by Mark R. Elsis
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John Fitzgerald Kennedy Timeline
The Most Comprehensive Timeline On John Fitzgerald Kennedy
by Mark R. Elsis
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A Violent Insane Asylum
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The Last Significant Person That Had To Be Assassinated
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https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheLastSignificantPersonThatHadToBeAssassinated

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https://AmericanExceptionalism.net

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https://LoveCommunities.com

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