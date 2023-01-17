https://gettr.com/post/p25bkzjb314 01/16/2023 RAND Corporation: The CCP’s military and security services export to Africa, became one of the main arms exporters in these countries.
01/16/2023 兰德智库：中共向非洲出口军事和安全服务，成为该地区主要的武器出口国之一
