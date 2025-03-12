Elon Musk Was On The Same Ukrainian Enemies Target List As Murdered Infowars Journalist Jamie White

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ukrainian Officer Administering The List Openly Called For Direct Action Against US Citizens Including Senator Josh Hawley–
Alex Jones Calls For The Director Of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard To Launch An Immediate Investigation Into Ukrainian Sponsored Terror On US Soil
------------
- Soros-backed Austin DA Attacks Alex Jones for ‘Politically Exploiting’ Brutal UNSOLVED Murder of Infowars Writer Shot Dead at Home SQ:I HAVE INDEPENDENT CONFIRMATION THAT JAMIE WHITE WAS TARGETED -PRAY FOR ALEX'S SAFETY-
- https://www.infowars.com/posts/soros-backed-austin-da-attacks-alex-jones-for-politically-exploiting-brutal-unsolved-murder-of-infowars-writer-shot-dead-at-home