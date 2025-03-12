Elon Musk Was On The Same Ukrainian Enemies Target List As Murdered Infowars Journalist Jamie White

Alex Jones Calls For The Director Of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard To Launch An Immediate Investigation Into Ukrainian Sponsored Terror On US Soil

The Ukrainian Officer Administering The List Openly Called For Direct Action Against US Citizens Including Senator Josh Hawley–

BREAKING: Elon Musk Was On The Same Ukrainian Enemies Target List As Murdered Infowars Journalist Jamie White

