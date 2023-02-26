https://gettr.com/post/p29rn5vadf8

2/25/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP is blatantly allying with Russia to go against the U.S. and Europe, and has instructed Taiwanese traitors to get ready to create trouble on the island. The CCP is determined to take action against Taiwan in 2023!

#takedownCCP #Taiwanesetraitor #RussiaUkraineWar #IronTriangle





2/25/2023 文贵盖特：中共要联俄制美和抗欧，并通告台湾的卖台贼做好在岛内制造事端的准备，在2023年中共一定会对台湾有所行动！

#消灭中共 #卖台贼 #俄乌战争 #铁三角





