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THE ORIGINS OF OIL: THE FOSSIL FUEL HOAX - COLONEL L. FLETCHER PROUTY (VIDEO)
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100 views • April 23, 2020
Leroy Fletcher Prouty (January 24, 1917 – June 5, 2001) served as Chief of Special Operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President John F. Kennedy. A former Colonel in the United States Air Force, he retired from military service in 1964. He subsequently became a critic of U.S. foreign policy, particularly the covert activities of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) about which he had considerable inside knowledge. He was well aware that the CIA & Secret Service murdered his boss President JFK. Prouty was the inspiration for the character "Mr. X" in Oliver Stone's film JFK. If you want to see the numerous things he did during his career, simply click on the Wiki link; you will be amazed.
Colonel L. Fletcher Prouty on Wiki
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/L._Fletcher_Prouty
Most people are UNCONSCIOUS to Truth. They have NO CLUE that EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE BY DESIGN. Science is one of the 4 Sources of Disinformation. Science is Fake, Science is a Religion, Science is Science Fiction. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE! When you Wake Up to the Truth that we live on a Flat Earth, not a spinning ball hurling through outer space, then you will NEVER get fooled by science again. Start doing research for yourself. You have to Wake Up to more than 30 Truths to achieve CONSCIOUSNESS, so why not get started today. This man had more INSIDER KNOWLEDGE than just about anyone else on earth.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Books by L. Fletcher Prouty (ZLibrary)
https://b-ok.cc/g/L.%20Fletcher%20Prouty
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Colonel L. Fletcher Prouty on Wiki
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/L._Fletcher_Prouty
Most people are UNCONSCIOUS to Truth. They have NO CLUE that EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE BY DESIGN. Science is one of the 4 Sources of Disinformation. Science is Fake, Science is a Religion, Science is Science Fiction. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE! When you Wake Up to the Truth that we live on a Flat Earth, not a spinning ball hurling through outer space, then you will NEVER get fooled by science again. Start doing research for yourself. You have to Wake Up to more than 30 Truths to achieve CONSCIOUSNESS, so why not get started today. This man had more INSIDER KNOWLEDGE than just about anyone else on earth.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Books by L. Fletcher Prouty (ZLibrary)
https://b-ok.cc/g/L.%20Fletcher%20Prouty
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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