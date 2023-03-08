Dr. Sheri Tennpenny | The Tenpenny Files - On Your Health

In this episode, Dr. Tenpenny discusses the toxins and damages caused by the handling of the train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio with on-the-scene journalist Nick Sortor (as seen on Fox News and Twitter @nicksortor ) as well as Dr. Stephen Soloway, author of “Medical Politics: How to Protect Yourself from Bad Doctors, Insurance Companies, and Big Government”
sponsors:
Dr. T's Detox Protocol: www.drtenpenny.com/poisoncontrol
GET 82% OFF your 1st bottle of Zeolite Metal Detox go here: https://bit.ly/drtdetox50
Podcast Membership Options: https://drtenpenny.com/membership/
10% OFF Supplements and Apparel with code PODCAST: https://www.shoptenpenny.com/
Get up to 66% OFF MyPillow with code: DRT at: www.mypillow.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.