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They get you with double speak, do you fall for it?
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410 views • January 30, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qP07oyFTRXc
ALL typings and words are all IMHO:
My phone is having an issue with reminding me that I need to put my location back on, it keeps making me say I disagree with turning it on and yet they continue about every half hour sending me that message and it will shut my video off in the middle of making one. NO I don't want you to have my location google, if I need maps or something I will turn you back on, stop interrupting me please. I will NOT be turning it on.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/01/19/dont-hug-grandchildren-yet-scientists-warn-amid-fears-vaccinated/
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/flu-shots-may-not-protect-the-elderly-or-the-very-young/
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/486407
https://www.oceanicworldwide.com/blog/1-56-billion-face-masks-pollute-ocean-in-2020/
https://medicalkidnap.com/2020/11/29/statistics-show-that-the-number-of-people-who-died-in-the-u-s-in-2020-will-be-the-same-as-previous-years-in-spite-of-covid/
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/01/10/24-dead-and-137-infected-at-ny-nursing-home-after-experimental-covid-injections/
Double speak in the article, it's a vaccine pushing article
https://www.publichealth.org/public-awareness/understanding-vaccines/vaccine-myths-debunked/
but then there is this,
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/03/no_author/cdc-admits-in-federal-court-they-have-no-evidence-vaccines-dont-cause-autism/
and this
https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/study-shows-30-drop-in-infant-mortality-during-lockdown/
http://www.commercialofficecleaning.com/disease-prevention.html
https://www.cancer.org/cancer/cancer-causes/formaldehyde.html
Exposure to formaldehyde has been shown to cause cancer in laboratory test animals. Exposure to relatively high amounts of formaldehyde in medical and occupational settings has been linked to some types of cancer in humans, but the effect of exposure to small amounts is less clear.
https://www.historyofvaccines.org/content/articles/vaccine-side-effects-and-adverse-events
this is a pro vaccine site but it does tell you the side effects, now you decide if they are worth it. I was never given a paper with the information for any vaccine, NOT ONCE was I told or given anything about the badness of what a vaccine could do.
https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/data_statistics/fact_sheets/health_effects/tobacco_related_mortality/index.htm
Why are they still selling tobacco if it causes so much death and destruction?
Or alcohol
https://www.cdc.gov/alcohol/features/excessive-alcohol-deaths.html
Or the stuff that they know cause obesity, why are they still selling fast food, junk food ect ect
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db360.htm
double speak, it can be deadly
ALL typings and words are all IMHO:
My phone is having an issue with reminding me that I need to put my location back on, it keeps making me say I disagree with turning it on and yet they continue about every half hour sending me that message and it will shut my video off in the middle of making one. NO I don't want you to have my location google, if I need maps or something I will turn you back on, stop interrupting me please. I will NOT be turning it on.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/01/19/dont-hug-grandchildren-yet-scientists-warn-amid-fears-vaccinated/
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/flu-shots-may-not-protect-the-elderly-or-the-very-young/
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/486407
https://www.oceanicworldwide.com/blog/1-56-billion-face-masks-pollute-ocean-in-2020/
https://medicalkidnap.com/2020/11/29/statistics-show-that-the-number-of-people-who-died-in-the-u-s-in-2020-will-be-the-same-as-previous-years-in-spite-of-covid/
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/01/10/24-dead-and-137-infected-at-ny-nursing-home-after-experimental-covid-injections/
Double speak in the article, it's a vaccine pushing article
https://www.publichealth.org/public-awareness/understanding-vaccines/vaccine-myths-debunked/
but then there is this,
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/03/no_author/cdc-admits-in-federal-court-they-have-no-evidence-vaccines-dont-cause-autism/
and this
https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/study-shows-30-drop-in-infant-mortality-during-lockdown/
http://www.commercialofficecleaning.com/disease-prevention.html
https://www.cancer.org/cancer/cancer-causes/formaldehyde.html
Exposure to formaldehyde has been shown to cause cancer in laboratory test animals. Exposure to relatively high amounts of formaldehyde in medical and occupational settings has been linked to some types of cancer in humans, but the effect of exposure to small amounts is less clear.
https://www.historyofvaccines.org/content/articles/vaccine-side-effects-and-adverse-events
this is a pro vaccine site but it does tell you the side effects, now you decide if they are worth it. I was never given a paper with the information for any vaccine, NOT ONCE was I told or given anything about the badness of what a vaccine could do.
https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/data_statistics/fact_sheets/health_effects/tobacco_related_mortality/index.htm
Why are they still selling tobacco if it causes so much death and destruction?
Or alcohol
https://www.cdc.gov/alcohol/features/excessive-alcohol-deaths.html
Or the stuff that they know cause obesity, why are they still selling fast food, junk food ect ect
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db360.htm
double speak, it can be deadly
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