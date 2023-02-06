Create New Account
The Great Reset / COVID19 agenda in movies
Uploaded for pacsteam.org


They were NOT trying to warn, but to make us let it happen


The first main part of this film is clips taken from :


* The movie "What happened to monday" 2017


* The movie "In Time" 2011


* The movie "Minority Report" 2002


* The movie clips are used to show the long term agenda and the way they have been preparing us all for total death, in order to "save earth".


-And today this agenda is in ALL the so called COVID19 "vaccines" in the form of mRNA shots THAT WILL CHANGE YOUR DNA AND MAKE YOU ARE PRODUCT OF THE ROYAL NAZI UN / NATO ELITE"


World wide under military lockdown they put people away for years, for things that is not illegal -I know, I was one of them.


Website: http://pacsteam.org


PLEASE SHARE


nwoendtimelodges

