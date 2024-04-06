Create New Account
Mexico has Suspended Diplomatic Relations with Ecuador - Ecuadorian Police Broke into the Mexican Embassy - Detained the country's former VP
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Mexico has suspended diplomatic relations with Ecuador. This was announced by the President of the state Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The breakdown in relations stems from the fact that Ecuadorian police broke into the Mexican embassy and detained the country's former vice-president Jorge Glas.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry reported that diplomats were injured during the storming of the embassy.

