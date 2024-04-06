Mexico has Suspended Diplomatic Relations with Ecuador - Ecuadorian Police Broke into the Mexican Embassy - Detained the country's former VP

Mexico has suspended diplomatic relations with Ecuador. This was announced by the President of the state Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
The breakdown in relations stems from the fact that Ecuadorian police broke into the Mexican embassy and detained the country's former vice-president Jorge Glas.
The Mexican Foreign Ministry reported that diplomats were injured during the storming of the embassy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.