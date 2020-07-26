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How to Choose the Right Vitamin Supplements
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57 views • July 26, 2020
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78% of Americans agree that dietary supplements are a way to move toward a healthy lifestyle (Council for Responsible Nutrition). With so many supplements out there, where do you start? Taking supplements can vastly improve one’s life, alleviating pain, boosting energy, and aiding in many other ways. In this video, Dr. Group gives you a crash course on how to choose the right supplement for your lifestyle.
Easily rewatch your favorite steps by clicking the timestamps below!
Step 1: Determine What Your Body Needs 1:48
Step 2: Explore Your Options 4:03
Step 3: Implementation and Best Practices 8:05
SUBSCRIBE to our channel to get the latest natural health lifestyle tips and stories.
http://ghc.us/sub-yt
Read about the differences between vitamins and minerals here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/2fn
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Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ghchealth
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
78% of Americans agree that dietary supplements are a way to move toward a healthy lifestyle (Council for Responsible Nutrition). With so many supplements out there, where do you start? Taking supplements can vastly improve one’s life, alleviating pain, boosting energy, and aiding in many other ways. In this video, Dr. Group gives you a crash course on how to choose the right supplement for your lifestyle.
Easily rewatch your favorite steps by clicking the timestamps below!
Step 1: Determine What Your Body Needs 1:48
Step 2: Explore Your Options 4:03
Step 3: Implementation and Best Practices 8:05
SUBSCRIBE to our channel to get the latest natural health lifestyle tips and stories.
http://ghc.us/sub-yt
Read about the differences between vitamins and minerals here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/2fn
------
Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ghchealth
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
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