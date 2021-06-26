Walks Again after 22 years -Taking the road to recovery

Knute had not walked for 23 years when they called me in to do an inservice at their clinic. The clinicians smiled as I tried to get him to his feet from his wheel chair for the first time. The Director of Rehab ordered the clinicians to try and work with me. Three weeks later they called my and said they had a problem. I asked what is wrong? They replied 'He is dragging us down the hallway" This was great because Knute, a 32 year old man who was in an auto accident with his parents when jhe was an 11 year old boy. His parents died in the accident and he survived. No one ever tried to get him up and work with him until I went there that day. Ever since then, Knute is walking everywhere and says "It's a dream come true". The Gait Harness System is helping people get parts of their lives back that involve standing and walking again. Being told "they will never walk again". They have different plans !!