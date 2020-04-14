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Investigative reporting on the first documentary movie on the origin of Coronavirus .
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84 views • April 14, 2020
The Epoch Times
#Wuhan #Coronavirus #CCPVirus
1:55 Part 1 The Story of The Seafood Market
9:34 Part 2 The Mysterious Gene Sequence
17:47 Part 3 The Discoveries of Dr. Shi Zhengli
28:50 Part 4 The Secret of the Wuhan P4 Laboratory
43:43 Part 5 Facing The Pandemic
The first documentary movie on the origin of CCP virus, Tracking Down The Origin of Wuhan Coronavirus.
#Wuhan #Coronavirus #CCPVirus
1:55 Part 1 The Story of The Seafood Market
9:34 Part 2 The Mysterious Gene Sequence
17:47 Part 3 The Discoveries of Dr. Shi Zhengli
28:50 Part 4 The Secret of the Wuhan P4 Laboratory
43:43 Part 5 Facing The Pandemic
The first documentary movie on the origin of CCP virus, Tracking Down The Origin of Wuhan Coronavirus.
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