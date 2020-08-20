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Anna Brees Submission Full Video - Fighting Back, Civil Division, The Cabal, The System at Large
Addy Adds
Addy Adds
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22 views • August 20, 2020
My submission to Anna Brees citizen tidbit series. Video here: https://youtu.be/6VYszF41_CU

I would encourage anyone willing and able to submit their own video to Anna and let her know I sent you! : )

Anna Brees YT: https://www.youtube.com/c/AnnaBrees/

"Addy is the 133rd person to contact us. This is a time for a new media that you own, please let us know how you feel - share your experiences via video to WhatsApp or WeTransfer to 07512 665059. You must be happy for this to be shared to all social media platforms - please state your name, location and occupation. Please keep your videos to under 6 minutes 30 seconds if sending via WhatsApp.

To support the channel and to help us boost these videos on new media please go here https://www.patreon.com/annabrees"

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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