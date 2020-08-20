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Anna Brees Submission Full Video - Fighting Back, Civil Division, The Cabal, The System at Large
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22 views • August 20, 2020
My submission to Anna Brees citizen tidbit series. Video here: https://youtu.be/6VYszF41_CU
I would encourage anyone willing and able to submit their own video to Anna and let her know I sent you! : )
Anna Brees YT: https://www.youtube.com/c/AnnaBrees/
"Addy is the 133rd person to contact us. This is a time for a new media that you own, please let us know how you feel - share your experiences via video to WhatsApp or WeTransfer to 07512 665059. You must be happy for this to be shared to all social media platforms - please state your name, location and occupation. Please keep your videos to under 6 minutes 30 seconds if sending via WhatsApp.
To support the channel and to help us boost these videos on new media please go here https://www.patreon.com/annabrees"
My Addy Chats Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXlrlq_TLWFSDBQUWuZU6tES
My Coronavirus Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXk9d9g49t8HnC6qX0JcWW8A
My Interview with a Drug Kingpin: https://youtu.be/vvJ7oneXcc4
Other Channels:
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BgElNaoKAoii/
BNT Channel: https://brandnewtube.com/@addyadds
GoFundMe - https://www.gf.me/u/x2grxp
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/AddyAdds
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/AddyAdds
Paypal https://www.paypal.me/oneaddyadds
My Socials:
https://www.instagram.com/addyadds/
https://www.twitter.com/OneAddyAdds
https://www.facebook.com/OneAddyAdds
Streamyard Referral Link: https://streamyard.com?pal=6421268531249152
I would encourage anyone willing and able to submit their own video to Anna and let her know I sent you! : )
Anna Brees YT: https://www.youtube.com/c/AnnaBrees/
"Addy is the 133rd person to contact us. This is a time for a new media that you own, please let us know how you feel - share your experiences via video to WhatsApp or WeTransfer to 07512 665059. You must be happy for this to be shared to all social media platforms - please state your name, location and occupation. Please keep your videos to under 6 minutes 30 seconds if sending via WhatsApp.
To support the channel and to help us boost these videos on new media please go here https://www.patreon.com/annabrees"
My Addy Chats Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXlrlq_TLWFSDBQUWuZU6tES
My Coronavirus Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXk9d9g49t8HnC6qX0JcWW8A
My Interview with a Drug Kingpin: https://youtu.be/vvJ7oneXcc4
Other Channels:
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BgElNaoKAoii/
BNT Channel: https://brandnewtube.com/@addyadds
GoFundMe - https://www.gf.me/u/x2grxp
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/AddyAdds
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/AddyAdds
Paypal https://www.paypal.me/oneaddyadds
My Socials:
https://www.instagram.com/addyadds/
https://www.twitter.com/OneAddyAdds
https://www.facebook.com/OneAddyAdds
Streamyard Referral Link: https://streamyard.com?pal=6421268531249152
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