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Stock Market Topping Out? Gold Rally Ahead | Chris Vermeulen
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20 views • July 26, 2021
If the Dollar starts to roll over, precious metals could jump higher, says Chris Vermeulen, founder of The Technical Traders. At that time, the stock market would most likely top out and start to crash. Silver has "a lot of upside potential," he says. However, he foresees further pressure downward in the short term. Find Chris online: http://TheTechnicalTraders.com
0:00 Intro
1:09 Silver update
4:50 Gold update
6:46 Dollar Index
9:03 Stock market
11:25 Platinum
16:25 Bitcoin
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BUY SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237)
or email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Support us ►https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
DISCLAIMER: The financial and political opinions expressed in this video are not necessarily of "Finance and Liberty" or its staff. Opinions expressed in this video do not constitute personalized investment advice and should not be relied on for making investment decisions.
0:00 Intro
1:09 Silver update
4:50 Gold update
6:46 Dollar Index
9:03 Stock market
11:25 Platinum
16:25 Bitcoin
==================================
BUY SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237)
or email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Support us ►https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
DISCLAIMER: The financial and political opinions expressed in this video are not necessarily of "Finance and Liberty" or its staff. Opinions expressed in this video do not constitute personalized investment advice and should not be relied on for making investment decisions.
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