© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PEOPLE Need to Consider Who They Are Pledging Their Allegiance Too
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • May 13, 2022
Sheeple Need to Consider Who They Are Pledging Their Allegiance Too.
The Pledge of Allegiance
https://www.ushistory.org/documents/pledge.htm
NEVER FORGET HOW THEY LIE TO US, report by Greg Reese
https://www.bitchute.com/video/okJJC4CRz5VB/
"GOD BLESS AMERICA?", I THINK NOT. HE/SHE WOULD BE DAMNING AMERICA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qWyrBpc4et5P/
100 YEARS OF CONSPIRACY TO DESTROY AMERICAN FREEDOM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fKGZtIdzlhx9/
Lies & Myths We Live By. From your Parents to your Government. Plato’s Noble Lie.
https://www.brighteon.com/c9f3da46-0c9e-479f-8aa0-a958e694468a
War Mongering WITH USA`s Inept Military, Will Lose WW3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nkesyDMpifD2/
The Pledge of Allegiance
https://www.ushistory.org/documents/pledge.htm
NEVER FORGET HOW THEY LIE TO US, report by Greg Reese
https://www.bitchute.com/video/okJJC4CRz5VB/
"GOD BLESS AMERICA?", I THINK NOT. HE/SHE WOULD BE DAMNING AMERICA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qWyrBpc4et5P/
100 YEARS OF CONSPIRACY TO DESTROY AMERICAN FREEDOM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fKGZtIdzlhx9/
Lies & Myths We Live By. From your Parents to your Government. Plato’s Noble Lie.
https://www.brighteon.com/c9f3da46-0c9e-479f-8aa0-a958e694468a
War Mongering WITH USA`s Inept Military, Will Lose WW3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nkesyDMpifD2/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.