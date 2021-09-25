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PUSH BACK AGAINST GREAT RESET TYRANNY
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10 views • September 25, 2021
ANGRY AUSSIES PUSH BACK AGAINST GREAT RESET TYRANNY
Today on TRUNEWS, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s fingerprints were found again on the Coronavirus worldwide pandemic. It appears that Fauci is the father of coronavirus. The NIH scientist’s buddy and co-conspirator Dr. Peter Daszak, president of Eco Health Alliance, sought millions of dollars of US government funding for a mad scheme to stitch together multiple viruses to create a Frankenstein super virus. Daszak wanted to work with China’s biological research lab scientists in Wuhan to manufacture genetically enhanced viruses and release them into the air in experiments.
Later in the program, Australians have had enough of the mandates and lockdowns, and are pushing back against the COVID oppressors.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/22/21) https://www.trunews.com/stream/angry-aussies-push-back-against-great-reset-tyranny
Today on TRUNEWS, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s fingerprints were found again on the Coronavirus worldwide pandemic. It appears that Fauci is the father of coronavirus. The NIH scientist’s buddy and co-conspirator Dr. Peter Daszak, president of Eco Health Alliance, sought millions of dollars of US government funding for a mad scheme to stitch together multiple viruses to create a Frankenstein super virus. Daszak wanted to work with China’s biological research lab scientists in Wuhan to manufacture genetically enhanced viruses and release them into the air in experiments.
Later in the program, Australians have had enough of the mandates and lockdowns, and are pushing back against the COVID oppressors.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/22/21) https://www.trunews.com/stream/angry-aussies-push-back-against-great-reset-tyranny
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