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On Truth: The Tyranny of Illusion
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10 views • September 19, 2020
We are born to truth, yet everywhere we are enmeshed in error. Superstition, irrationality and patriotism all work to cripple our natural affinities to rationality and empiricism.
This book examines and explodes all the propaganda that stands between you and the simple truth of life, the universe and everything.
All the truths that you were born with, that was scrubbed out of your mind for the profit and fun of your elders, will be reawakened in this short but powerful book. Begin the process of reclaiming your own reason, pick up this book, hold on for the ride, and arrive at the truth.
0:58 - Forward
1:51 - Relationships
4:24 - The Third Kind
6:44 - What is True
7:56 - Integrity
6:26 - Culture
21:04 - Too Harsh?
22:21 - A Practical Exercise
31:03 - Fiction as Facts
36:56 - Do As I Say, Not As I Do
39:20 - Conformity
41:03 - Is Ignorance Hypocrisy?
45:37 - Reluctance
56:06 - Susceptibility
59:28 - The Contradictory Appeal
1:01:45 - Efficient Control
1:04:36 - Detonating Mythology
1:11:24 - Mythological Love
1:16:03 - Love: The Word Versus The Deed
1:20:13 - Imagination Versus Fantasy
1:22:37 - Defining Love
1:24:40 - What We Know
1:26:02 - Obligations
1:28:30 - Love and Virtue
1:34:39 - "Love" as Predation
1:36:56 - Brinksmanship
1:38:45 - Society and Religion
1:40:00 - Unconscious?
1:48:19 - The Open Cage
1:52:43 - Responsibility
1:54:17 - Falsehood and the Conversation
2:03:47 - Exploitation
2:06:28 - Curiosity
2:11:19 - Attack
1:17:00 - Wisdom and Pain
2:24:50 - Absolutes
2:27:31 - Justifications as Prediction
2:34:25 - Sadism as Salvation
2:39:16 - How to Change
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
This book examines and explodes all the propaganda that stands between you and the simple truth of life, the universe and everything.
All the truths that you were born with, that was scrubbed out of your mind for the profit and fun of your elders, will be reawakened in this short but powerful book. Begin the process of reclaiming your own reason, pick up this book, hold on for the ride, and arrive at the truth.
0:58 - Forward
1:51 - Relationships
4:24 - The Third Kind
6:44 - What is True
7:56 - Integrity
6:26 - Culture
21:04 - Too Harsh?
22:21 - A Practical Exercise
31:03 - Fiction as Facts
36:56 - Do As I Say, Not As I Do
39:20 - Conformity
41:03 - Is Ignorance Hypocrisy?
45:37 - Reluctance
56:06 - Susceptibility
59:28 - The Contradictory Appeal
1:01:45 - Efficient Control
1:04:36 - Detonating Mythology
1:11:24 - Mythological Love
1:16:03 - Love: The Word Versus The Deed
1:20:13 - Imagination Versus Fantasy
1:22:37 - Defining Love
1:24:40 - What We Know
1:26:02 - Obligations
1:28:30 - Love and Virtue
1:34:39 - "Love" as Predation
1:36:56 - Brinksmanship
1:38:45 - Society and Religion
1:40:00 - Unconscious?
1:48:19 - The Open Cage
1:52:43 - Responsibility
1:54:17 - Falsehood and the Conversation
2:03:47 - Exploitation
2:06:28 - Curiosity
2:11:19 - Attack
1:17:00 - Wisdom and Pain
2:24:50 - Absolutes
2:27:31 - Justifications as Prediction
2:34:25 - Sadism as Salvation
2:39:16 - How to Change
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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