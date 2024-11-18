❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week November 11-17, 2024

▪️Russian aviation and drone strikes on AFU facilities in Odesa region continued unabated during the week. In Odesa, sounds of explosions and secondary detonation were heard as a result of strikes on port infrastructure.



▪️After a long period of time, the Russian Armed Forces launched a combined strike on the capital of Ukraine and AFU facilities in the Kyiv region. In Brovary, explosions were heard in an industrial zone near the railroad station of the same name and a concrete product plant.



▪️Russian troops have launched a massive combined strike on energy facilities in various Ukrainian regions. Serious power problems were observed in the city of Rivne and Rivne region, in Zhytomyr region and neighboring Cherkasy region, as well as in Shostka, where the CHPP is located.



▪️Over the past week, Ukrainian units carried out several drone strikes on rear Russian regions. The strikes targeted Crimea, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Tver, Penza and Krasnodar regions. No significant damage.



▪️A remotely detonated explosive device was placed under the bottom of a car in Sevastopol. A captain of the first rank, chief of the 41st Missile Boat Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet, was killed on the spot.



▪️In the Sudzhansky district, Russian soldiers gained a foothold in Darino. On the opposite flank they control about 80% of Plyokhovo. In the Korenevsky district east of Kremyanoe, several enemy incursions were repelled, and an armored group of the Russian Armed Forces attempted to attack in the direction of Novaya Sorochina.



▪️Russian Armed Forces reconnaissance teams crossed the border in Chernihiv region and planted Russian flags in two Ukrainian border villages. After accomplishing the combat task, the squad returned to the territory of the Russian Federation without losses.



▪️On the Slobozhanske direction, position battles continue in Vovchansk, Liptsy, Starytsya and Tykhe. There were no significant changes in the front line. The enemy continued launching strikes on the Belgorod region and the regional center, as well as the oil depot in Stary Oskol, which had been repeatedly raided earlier.



Source @rybar





