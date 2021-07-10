© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi (His Latest Research): "The First Vaccine Jab May Not Kill You, But the Second Jab Eventually Will"
Follow
2
Share
Report
176 views • July 10, 2021
Some good news and some troubling news, from Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D.
Oracle Films recently produced an interview with Professor Sucharit Bhakdi in collaboration with Oval Media in Germany, for an upcoming documentary. As an aside to the interview, Dr. Bhakdi emphasized the urgent need to share the following information that has emerged from new scientific literature.
Take the time to process this presentation. Dr. Bhakdi explains clearly, based on new scientific evidence, why he believes:
- Your immune system is your best defence against SARS-CoV-2, and indeed all Coronaviruses.
- If you have been infected, even if you experienced no symptoms at all, you are immune to all variants.
- We have already reached herd immunity.
- There is no scientific reason to vaccinate against SARS-CoV-2. There is simply no benefit and the rollout must be stopped.
Related video:
PROFESSOR. BHAKDI - COVID SHOTS ARE GOING TO MAKE THE BODY ATTACK 'ITSELF'
THRIVEYOUAREPOWERFUL on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QKZca9tTSgrk/
Original video:
SOURCE- Oracle Films - FULL VIDEO HERE- https://brandnewtube.com/v/pKFfLo
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Oracle Films recently produced an interview with Professor Sucharit Bhakdi in collaboration with Oval Media in Germany, for an upcoming documentary. As an aside to the interview, Dr. Bhakdi emphasized the urgent need to share the following information that has emerged from new scientific literature.
Take the time to process this presentation. Dr. Bhakdi explains clearly, based on new scientific evidence, why he believes:
- Your immune system is your best defence against SARS-CoV-2, and indeed all Coronaviruses.
- If you have been infected, even if you experienced no symptoms at all, you are immune to all variants.
- We have already reached herd immunity.
- There is no scientific reason to vaccinate against SARS-CoV-2. There is simply no benefit and the rollout must be stopped.
Related video:
PROFESSOR. BHAKDI - COVID SHOTS ARE GOING TO MAKE THE BODY ATTACK 'ITSELF'
THRIVEYOUAREPOWERFUL on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QKZca9tTSgrk/
Original video:
SOURCE- Oracle Films - FULL VIDEO HERE- https://brandnewtube.com/v/pKFfLo
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.