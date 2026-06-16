Cancelled Hollywood star James Franco with bizarre TikTok comeback

Cancelled Hollywood star James Franco sparks concern with bizarre TikTok comeback



Franco vanished from Hollywood in 2018 after sexual misconduct allegations



Now, the former A-list actor is posting odd videos pacing and acting strangely, muttering about 'crazy stuff going on'

Adding, from a green bottle, with aged message, shown:

Russian man finds 25‑year‑old message in a bottle — now friends with Polish strangers



Dmitry from Kaliningrad was walking on the Baltic Spit when he found a bottle with a yellowed Polish note and an address



Now Marta and Dmitry exchange photos and plan to meet in person