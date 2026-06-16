Cancelled Hollywood star James Franco with bizarre TikTok comeback

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Cancelled Hollywood star James Franco sparks concern with bizarre TikTok comeback
Franco vanished from Hollywood in 2018 after sexual misconduct allegations
Now, the former A-list actor is posting odd videos pacing and acting strangely, muttering about 'crazy stuff going on'
Adding, from a green bottle, with aged message, shown:
Russian man finds 25‑year‑old message in a bottle — now friends with Polish strangers
Dmitry from Kaliningrad was walking on the Baltic Spit when he found a bottle with a yellowed Polish note and an address
Now Marta and Dmitry exchange photos and plan to meet in person