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Cancelled Hollywood star James Franco with bizarre TikTok comeback
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Cancelled Hollywood star James Franco sparks concern with bizarre TikTok comeback

Franco vanished from Hollywood in 2018 after sexual misconduct allegations

Now, the former A-list actor is posting odd videos pacing and acting strangely, muttering about 'crazy stuff going on'

Adding, from a green bottle, with aged message, shown:

Russian man finds 25‑year‑old message in a bottle — now friends with Polish strangers

Dmitry from Kaliningrad was walking on the Baltic Spit when he found a bottle with a yellowed Polish note and an address

Now Marta and Dmitry exchange photos and plan to meet in person

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy