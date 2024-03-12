Create New Account
Joe Biden brags about having “the most extensive and inclusive VOTER FRAUD organization” in history
Published 16 hours ago

Joe Biden, you did this for President Obama's administration before this, we have put together, I think, the extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization, in the history of American politics.

Keywords
obamabidenjoefraudvoter

